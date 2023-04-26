Dawid was found injured in Langhorn Road, Southampton on July 24 last year. The 19-year-old had been stabbed a number of times and was taken to hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries.Today, April 26 2023, a jury at Winchester Crown Court found three men guilty of the joint enterprise murder of Dawid.The three men convicted are Ken Mulangala, 20, of Warren Avenue, Southampton, Cleohurtz Uchenna Onyeasi, 21, of Ellingham View, Dartford, Kent and Donovan Neil Thomas, 36, of Norwood High Street, London. The jury found Jordan Gregory Matthews, 21, of Estridge Close, Bursledon not guilty of joint enterprise murder and not guilty of failing to comply with a Section 49 RIPA order to provide a password, PIN or code to allow access to an electronic or digital device – he was found guilty of assisting an offender.Martin David Bell, 47, of Le Marechal Avenue, Bursledon, was found not guilty of joint enterprise murder.The jury found a sixth man, Billy McIntyre, 24, of Millbrook Road East, Southampton not guilty of assisting an offender.Mulangala, Onyeasi, Thomas and Matthews have been remanded in custody to be sentenced on April 27 2023 at Winchester Crown Court.

The trial heard that a number of the defendants were involved in drugs supply for a County Line drug network between London and Southampton.On the afternoon of July 24, 2023 Dawid was on the driveway of his address in Langhorn Road when, at approximately 12:20pm Mulangala, Onyeasi and Thomas attacked him. During the altercation, Dawid was stabbed in the back, leg, abdomen and arm before collapsing in the street.Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and members of the public, Dawid was pronounced dead a short while later in hospital.The jury heard that Mulangala, Onyeasi and Thomas acted in a joint manner in attacking Dawid. Mulangala and Thomas then met with Matthews where they proceeded to move around Southampton before leaving the city in a vehicle.They travelled to the London area and were stopped by armed response vehicles at around 9pm that evening in the borough of Kensington. Onyeasi was arrested approximately a month later at his home address in Dartford.Detective Chief Inspector Rod Kenny, who led the investigation, said: ‘Today’s verdicts comes at the conclusion of a complex investigation and a seven week trial which included nearly 32 hours of jury deliberation.‘At the time of the attack Dawid Such was just 19 years old and his death is a senseless tragedy. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.‘Those found responsible for killing Dawid acted in a co-ordinated and pre-planned manner where they gave no regard for him or those who now live their lives without him.‘The court heard evidence of the bravery and compassion of the initial responders and witnesses in this case and I personally wish to thank them for their actions. I also wish to praise the professionalism and commitment of our Major Crime Investigation Team and colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service in securing justice for Dawid and his family.’