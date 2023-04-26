The London Cup final between Emsworth Town FC and Coach & Horses Albion was played at Westleigh Park – the home of Havant and Waterlooville – on Sunday. After the final whistle, the match descended into chaos. Fights broke out and spectators were seen punching and kicking each other in the stands and on the pitch.

Footage of the free-for-all went viral on Twitter and was viewed over 1.5m times before it was deleted. Emsworth Town won the match 2-0 and the team’s trophy celebrations had to be delayed.

A spokesman from Havant and Waterlooville said the club denounces the behaviour and will be working alongside Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and the Hampshire FA during an investigation. ‘Havant And Waterlooville condemn the actions of those during an incident at the conclusion of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League London Cup final between Emsworth Town and Coach and Horses Albion,’ he said.

‘At this time, we are assisting Hampshire Police and the Hampshire Football Association with their enquiries, and until this has been completed, the club are unable to make any further comment.’ The Hampshire FA said they will be investigating to figure out the full circumstances behind what happened.

A spokesman said: ‘Hampshire FA are aware of an incident which occurred after the final whistle of the City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League London Cup final between Emsworth Town FC and Coach & Horses Albion. The Hampshire FA discipline department is currently working on establishing the facts of the events, and no further comment will be made whilst an investigation is ongoing.’

Video screenshots of a fight which broke out after the final whistle of the London Cup final between Emsworth Town FC and Coach and Horses Albion at Westleigh Park in Havant on Sunday, April 23. Footage of the fight garnered over 1.5m views on Twitter.

Emsworth Town FC posted on Facebook that hundreds from fans attended the match. The Oystermen added: ‘Shame about the violence that broke out in the stands post match due to some that just couldn’t handle the defeat and wanted to ruin it for the winners, which resulted to the trophy presentation being cancelled. But that didn’t stop us celebrating.’

