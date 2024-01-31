Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Met officers worked with UK Border Force to seize cocaine worth £10m in the lining of banana boxes. Two shipments of bananas were seized as they arrived at Portsmouth International Port from the Dominican Republic on Saturday 20 and Friday, January 26. Border Force officers searched the shipments and discovered the drugs hidden within the cardboard packaging.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Specialist Crime officers worked around the clock to gather further evidence and their investigations led them to an address in Acton. They carried out a warrant and arrested the occupants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Jose Manuel Perez De La Cruz, 37, of Thomson House, Beckway; Ronny Sierra Guerrero, 34, of no fixed address; and Nathanael Colado-Jiminez, 30, of Western Avenue, Acton, have been charged with importation of cocaine. They will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 31 January).

Detective chief inspector Lewis Sanderson, whose team is leading the investigation, said: “Officers continue to crack down on the crimes that impact Londoners the most. We know drugs blight communities by contributing to anti-social behaviour, violence and cause devastating addiction issues.

“The Met will continue to target those who illegally import drugs to London. Working closely with UK Border Force has been integral in acting so quickly and arresting those suspected of these offences.