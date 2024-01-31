Three men named and charged after £10m of cocaine in banana boxes seized at Portsmouth port
Three men have been named and charged after drugs worth £10m were discovered in boxes of bananas shipped into Portsmouth.
Met officers worked with UK Border Force to seize cocaine worth £10m in the lining of banana boxes. Two shipments of bananas were seized as they arrived at Portsmouth International Port from the Dominican Republic on Saturday 20 and Friday, January 26. Border Force officers searched the shipments and discovered the drugs hidden within the cardboard packaging.
Met Specialist Crime officers worked around the clock to gather further evidence and their investigations led them to an address in Acton. They carried out a warrant and arrested the occupants.
Now Jose Manuel Perez De La Cruz, 37, of Thomson House, Beckway; Ronny Sierra Guerrero, 34, of no fixed address; and Nathanael Colado-Jiminez, 30, of Western Avenue, Acton, have been charged with importation of cocaine. They will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 31 January).
Detective chief inspector Lewis Sanderson, whose team is leading the investigation, said: “Officers continue to crack down on the crimes that impact Londoners the most. We know drugs blight communities by contributing to anti-social behaviour, violence and cause devastating addiction issues.
“The Met will continue to target those who illegally import drugs to London. Working closely with UK Border Force has been integral in acting so quickly and arresting those suspected of these offences.
“I have no doubt these drugs were intended to be sold across London and beyond. By working together we can dismantle large-scale drug networks who profiteer from vulnerable people and cause misery.”