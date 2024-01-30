Aquind: MoD raises concerns over interconnector project
In a letter sent to Aquind Limited, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) announced a delay in making a decision regarding the interconnector scheme. Just over a year ago, the original decision to refuse the scheme was quashed in the High Court, the decision now rests with Claire Coutinho the secretary of state of energy security and net zero.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) requested more time from DESNZ to prepare “substantive representations on concerns regarding the proposed AQUIND project”. It adds: “The secretary of state considers that it would not be appropriate to take a decision on the application until the MoD has considered its position and submitted its representations and this Department has had time to consider the information presented. At present, it is also not appropriate to estimate how much more time is required, as this will depend on the nature and content of the representations put forward by MoD.”
If the project is approved, the electricity and data cable would stretch from Normandy to Eastney and then it will be laid northwards through Portsea Island towards Eastern Road. From there, it will go through Drayton, Purbrook, and Waterlooville, finally reaching a substation in Lovedean. This project has faced objections from Portsmouth City Council, local MPs, residents, and the Let’s Stop Aquind campaign.
Speaking on the letter, Steve Pitt the leader of Portsmouth City Council said: “We’ve been raising concerns about security about the data cable two or three years ago, Let’s Stop Aquind were raising concerns about it and no one was listening, it now appears that the MoD is listening.I hope they’re also paying attention to how much disruption it’s causing for Southern Water to repair a sewer on Eastern Road for a few weeks when the Aquind proposal would affect it for a year.”