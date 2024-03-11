Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers confirmed that a man in his 30s was left with serious head injuries following an attack around 5pm on March 9 in Fawcett Road, Southsea, which resulted in three males, all from Portsmouth, being arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. The men who were arrested are aged 17, 26 and 33 and the police have issued an update.

Police and paramedics were in the area and a cordon was put in place to protect the crime scene. There was also a large police presence in the area of the incident throughout Saturday evening.

The spokesperson had said on Saturday: "We closed the road after we were called just before 4:45pm to a report of a man in his 30s having suffered a head injury. Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to hospital."