Three people have been arrested after a woman was the victim of an attempted kidnapping.

Officers investigating the attempted kidnap of a woman in Petersfield yesterday evening (Saturday, May 18) are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. The police were called at 5:35pm to reports that a woman had been seen being pulled towards an area of bushes by two men in the Aldi car park on Frenchman’s Road.

When the men were confronted they got into their car and left. Police located the vehicle a short time later on Station Road and arrested three people – a 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old man from Hounslow and a 16-year-old boy from Kingston-upon-Thames on suspicion of attempted kidnap.

All three remain in police custody at the current time. Officers investigating this incident today are keen to hear from anybody who was in the Aldi car park yesterday around the time of the incident and saw what happened, particularly if you have captured mobile phone or dash cam footage.

Detective Inspector Claire Ratcliffe, who is leading enquiries, said: “We fully appreciate that this incident will be of concern to members of the public and I would like to reassure you that all those involved are known to eachother and there is no wider risk to the public at the current time.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation into what has taken place today and to assist us with this we need to hear from anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police. We believe there were a number of witnesses in the car park at the time, some of which have possibly captured the incident on their phones.

“It’s vital that if you have seen what happened or have any information that you please get in touch with police.”

