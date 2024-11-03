Three people arrested for attempted murder including two teens following stabbing

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 14:02 BST
Three people have been arrested after an 18-year-old was stabbed in the stomach.

The police were called at 11:23pm on Thursday, October 31 to reports that an 18-year-old man had been located with a stab wound to his abdomen on Shorts Road, Eastleigh.

He was taken to hospital where he remains at the current time with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Following an initial investigation the police have arrested three people in connection to this incident.

Police are appealing for information
Police are appealing for information

A 16-year-old male from Bishopstoke has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

A 15-year-old from Bishopstoke has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 34-year-old from Chandler's Ford has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

All three people remain in custody at this time and the police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

It is believed that there were a number of people in the Shorts Road and New Century Park area who likely saw what happened. If you saw the incident or have dash cam footage of what happened, contact the police directly on 101 quoting 44240475048.

Click here for more information about reporting to the police.

If you don’t want to speak to police, you can report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Click here for more.

