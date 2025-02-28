Three people charged with attempted robbery after demanding access to store room at Fareham O2
Three people have charged with attempted robbery after demanding access to O2 store room.
It is alleged that a group of men entered the O2 store in Westbury Mall at approximately 5.10pm on February 26.
They demanded access to the store room but police attended and made arrests at the scene.
Following enquiries, three people have been charged:
- Felix Okafor, aged 22, of Oaklands Estate, Lambeth, has been charged with attempted robbery.
- Kobe Edwin, aged 21, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted robbery.
- Noah Assurrerin, aged 21, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted robbery.
All three were remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, February 28).