Three people charged with attempted robbery after demanding access to store room at Fareham O2

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 12:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Three people have charged with attempted robbery after demanding access to O2 store room.

It is alleged that a group of men entered the O2 store in Westbury Mall at approximately 5.10pm on February 26.

They demanded access to the store room but police attended and made arrests at the scene.

PolicePolice
Police

Following enquiries, three people have been charged:

  • Felix Okafor, aged 22, of Oaklands Estate, Lambeth, has been charged with attempted robbery.
  • Kobe Edwin, aged 21, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted robbery.
  • Noah Assurrerin, aged 21, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted robbery.

All three were remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, February 28).

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshireFarehamPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice