A large brawl between two groups erupted in an area by Fred Francis Close before large numbers of police swamped the area to restore order on June 7, 2021. A 14-year-old girl lost sight in one of her eyes during the fighting, Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard in January.

During the hearing, prosecutor Laura Jenking-Rees said there was a ‘group incident’ involving 13 people from two separate groups at a green space by the road where families were present that led to a serious injury to a teenage girl. ‘A young lady who was aged 14 at the time suffered a serious injury resulting in the loss of sight permanently in one eye,’ she said. ‘It was a very significant injury to a young lady and we say (the case) is not suitable for summary trial.’

Police in Fred Francis Close in June 2021

Although no pleas were entered by any of the defendants at that hearing, a pre-trial hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court has now taken place in which three defendants entered guilty pleas to violent disorder. They are Kelly Sowton, 36, of Fred Francis Close, and two youths who cannot be named due to legal reasons.

Others who attended court included:

· Anthony Baxter, 35, of Fred Francis Close, did not enter a plea.

· Reece Ciani, 27, of Cumberland Street, did not enter a plea.

· Corey Hall, 21, of Fred Francis Close, did not enter a plea.

· April Thompson, 50, of Portsmouth, pleaded not guilty.

· Geneen Ciani, 32, of Beresford Close, entered a not guilty plea.

· Dylan Restall, 19, of Greetham Street, did not enter a plea.

A total of six youths appeared at court who cannot be named. Two were charged with just violent disorder and the other four were charged with violent disorder and grievous bodily harm with intent. Two of them entered not guilty pleas to grievous bodily harm with intent. No other pleas were entered.