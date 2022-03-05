Three people suffer serious injuries after late-night fight in Petersfield Town Square
Three people suffered serious injuries and needed hospital treatment after a fight in a Hampshire town centre.
Police were called to Petersfield Town Square just after 11.45pm on Friday after reports of an altercation.
Officers found three men – two in their 40s and one in his 20s – with what police say are serious but non-life threatening injuries. They were all taken to hospital for treatment.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We have arrested a 26-year-old man from Petersfield, a 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old man from Horndean, and a 27-year-old man from Bordon, all on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.’
The four are in police custody at the moment.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information can contact 101 quoting reference 44220088883.