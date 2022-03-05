Police were called to Petersfield Town Square just after 11.45pm on Friday after reports of an altercation.

Officers found three men – two in their 40s and one in his 20s – with what police say are serious but non-life threatening injuries. They were all taken to hospital for treatment.

The Square in Petersfield Picture: Google

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We have arrested a 26-year-old man from Petersfield, a 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old man from Horndean, and a 27-year-old man from Bordon, all on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.’

The four are in police custody at the moment.