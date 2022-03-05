Gang attacks teenager in Fratton Tesco Extra car park in Portsmouth
AN 18-year-old left in hospital after an attack by a five-strong gang in a Tesco car park.
Four males and a female approached the teenager, attacked him, and stole his jacket, balaclava and glasses.
It happened in the Tesco Extra car park on Fratton Way at 5.15pm on Wednesday.
The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with minor injuries to his body and face, and has been discharged.
Police want to hear from anyone who was in the car park at the time and may have seen what happened.
A spokeswoman said: ‘Perhaps you have dash cam footage of the incident taking place or the moments afterwards that may assist our investigation?’
Anyone who can help has been asked to call 101 quoting 44220085537.