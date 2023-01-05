They were detained today relating to offences in Queen Street, Portsea. Officers found the three men in possession of cannabis while attending an address.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they were arrested under the Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. The men are linked to various offences.

The arrests were made in Queen Street, Portsea. Picture: Google Street View.

The spokeswoman added: ‘Class A drugs were located, as well as two e-bikes which are suspected to be stolen.

‘A 21-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, possession of a controlled drug of Class B and handling stolen goods.

