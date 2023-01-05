Three Portsmouth men arrested today for supplying Class A drugs and stealing e-bikes
THREE men have been arrested for supplying drugs and stealing e-bikes.
They were detained today relating to offences in Queen Street, Portsea. Officers found the three men in possession of cannabis while attending an address.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they were arrested under the Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. The men are linked to various offences.
The spokeswoman added: ‘Class A drugs were located, as well as two e-bikes which are suspected to be stolen.
‘A 21-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, possession of a controlled drug of Class B and handling stolen goods.
‘Two 18-year-old men from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. All three remain in custody at the current time.’