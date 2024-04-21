Barclays Portsmouth tageted by "defiant" Palestine solidarity activists - three arrested during demonstration
Members of the Portsmouth and South Downs Palestine Solidarity Group staged a protest at Barclays bank in Commercial Road, Porstmouth. The chain has been targeted by campaigners since October 7 2023 over alleged links to Israel. According to the group, six people had been sitting inside the bank holding placards and Palestinian flags and three were arrested when they were leaving - refusing to share their names and adresses with officers.
A spokesperson for the group said "We are defiant and will not stand by whilst a genocide is carried out. We will not comply with a policing system designed to uphold war crimes"
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have arrested three people in connection with protest activity in Portsmouth yesterday (Saturday 20 April). It was reported that a small number of protestors had entered Barclays Bank on Commercial Road. It was reported that these individuals were causing intimidation towards customers and staff.
“Officers attended and arrested a 57-year-old man from Portsmouth, a 30-year-old man and a 72-year-old man, both from Chichester, on suspicion of aggravated trespass. They have been released from police custody on conditional bail. Their bail date is July 20th. Everyone has the right to free speech and peaceful protest however, officers will take necessary action against those who choose to act outside the law.”