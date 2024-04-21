Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A previous "sit-in" protest at Barclays in Commercial Road, Portsmouth on April 7. No arrests were made.

A spokesperson for the group said "We are defiant and will not stand by whilst a genocide is carried out. We will not comply with a policing system designed to uphold war crimes"

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have arrested three people in connection with protest activity in Portsmouth yesterday (Saturday 20 April). It was reported that a small number of protestors had entered Barclays Bank on Commercial Road. It was reported that these individuals were causing intimidation towards customers and staff.