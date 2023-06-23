The trio were detained after officers received information of them picking cockles by the shore near Hamble Point Marina. Police made the arrests just before 6am on Tuesday (June 20) morning.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘A 50-year-old woman from London, a 51-year-old woman from Waltham Forest and a 53-year-old female of an address unknown were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and transferred to an immigration centre.’

Three women, seen picking shellfish on a beach near Hamble Point Marina on the morning of June 20, were arrested for immigration offences. Picture: Hedge End Police.

Hedge End Police reported on Facebook that officers found the women ‘collecting shellfish – mostly cockles and oysters, on the shore’. The force added: ‘Relevant checks were conducted by officers on-scene, working closely with our immigration partners to ensure relevant details and identities were confirmed.

‘Welfare checks were also made in relation to any potential Modern Day Slavery offences; but we can confirm that no issues or concerns were raised.’ The trio returned the shellfish to the water after being asked to by officers.

Hedge End Police advised residents to continue to report anything that seems out of the ordinary. They said: ‘Advice was given to those in attendance around their activity and requests made to return all shell fish collected back into the local waters; which they duly complied with after being overseen by local officers.