Thug on bus from Havant to Portsmouth attacks woman, man and bus driver - as police release picture

A thug travelling on a bus attacked fellow passengers – including a woman – and the driver before making off.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th May 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:26 BST

The man was travelling on a number 23 Stagecoach from Havant to Portsmouth on Saturday May 13 when he assaulted a woman, man and the driver between 11.35pm and 11.45pm. No serious injuries were reported, police said. The force has now released a picture of a man they want to speak to following the incident. He is described as white, aged in his mid-20s, and with short brown hair.

‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and now have this image of a man who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident,’ a police statement said.

Police want to speak to man pictured. Pic Hants policePolice want to speak to man pictured. Pic Hants police
‘Do you recognise him? Were you on the bus at the time and have information which may help our enquiries?

‘We would also like to speak to the woman who he assaulted on the bus, who has not yet contacted police. We would like her to make contact so that we can ensure she gets any support that she needs.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 44230188824.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via orlo.uk/qIV6b

