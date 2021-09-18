The 16-year-old boy was attacked in West Street, Fareham, at about 4pm on Sunday, September 12.

Three males, not known to the teen, approached him before launching their terrifying assault.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘One of them put the victim in a headlock and walked him to Grove Road, where he was assaulted by the group and threatened with violence, including having a knife put to his stomach.

The three suspect believed to have been involved in the robbery of a 16-year-old boy.

‘They then took the victim’s belongings, including a black iPhone XR, Apple AirPods Pro and £20 cash, and left the scene in the direction of the park next to Fareham Leisure Centre.’

Police have now released images of suspects they believe were involved in the attack.

Images released by police show two black males, one with scraggy facial hair wearing a dark hat, and another with his face covered by a blue surgical mask. A third white male with long hair, a dark top and grey jogging bottoms is also pictured sat on a bike.

Two of the men police want to speak to in connection with the robbery in Fareham.

Officers are seeking for anyone who know the men or who may have witnessed the incident, to come forward.

Police are urged to call police on 101, quoting reference number 44210366618.

Alternatively, you call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

