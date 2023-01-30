Thugs who punched boy in face at Portsmouth railway station still on loose after two months
THUGS who punched a boy in the face at a railway station are still at large two months after the incident.
British Transport Police (BTP) are continuing to investigate after a young teenager was attacked on the Hilsea Railway Station footbridge. The assault happened at 5.10pm on November 21.
The victim was pushed and punched in the face by a group of four youths, who then fled the scene. BTP describe them as being four teenage boys, or young adults, dressed in dark clothing.
A spokeswoman said: ‘Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and no arrests have been made in connection to the assault. We continue to appeal to the public for information.’
Anyone who saw what happened, has video footage of the incident or has information about it, is urged to contact the BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 564 of 21/11/22. People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.