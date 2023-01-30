British Transport Police (BTP) are continuing to investigate after a young teenager was attacked on the Hilsea Railway Station footbridge. The assault happened at 5.10pm on November 21.

The victim was pushed and punched in the face by a group of four youths, who then fled the scene. BTP describe them as being four teenage boys, or young adults, dressed in dark clothing.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and no arrests have been made in connection to the assault. We continue to appeal to the public for information.’