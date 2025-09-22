An investigation has been launched after a tea room was ransacked during a burglary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, September 2 just after 7am, police officers received reports that The Tea Room, in Milvil Road, in Lee-on-the-Solent had been broken into.

Rated 5: The Tea Room at 1 Milvil Court, Milvil Road, Lee-On-The-Solent; rated on April 25

The glass of the front door had been smashed and the till draw, and safe, were stolen as a result of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We’re carrying out enquiries in the area, if you saw anything suspicious or have footage that could help our investigation, please call 101 quoting 44250427370.”