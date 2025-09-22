Front door smashed and till stolen at The Tea Room in Lee-on-the-Solent prompting investigation

An investigation has been launched after a tea room was ransacked during a burglary.

On Sunday, September 2 just after 7am, police officers received reports that The Tea Room, in Milvil Road, in Lee-on-the-Solent had been broken into.

The glass of the front door had been smashed and the till draw, and safe, were stolen as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We’re carrying out enquiries in the area, if you saw anything suspicious or have footage that could help our investigation, please call 101 quoting 44250427370.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

