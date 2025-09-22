Front door smashed and till stolen at The Tea Room in Lee-on-the-Solent prompting investigation
An investigation has been launched after a tea room was ransacked during a burglary.
On Sunday, September 2 just after 7am, police officers received reports that The Tea Room, in Milvil Road, in Lee-on-the-Solent had been broken into.
The glass of the front door had been smashed and the till draw, and safe, were stolen as a result of the incident.
A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We’re carrying out enquiries in the area, if you saw anything suspicious or have footage that could help our investigation, please call 101 quoting 44250427370.”