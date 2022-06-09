Residents of a block of flats along Grafton Street, in Buckland, were infuriated to see the large fridge freezer taken from the back of a flat-bed van and dumped in the middle of the road at around 4pm yesterday.

The suspected fly-tipping follows at least four separate occasions of rubbish and refuse being dumped near the Sultan Road end of Grafton Street.

Resident Dave Collinson, who has lived in the block for more than three years, said residents were fed-up with the fly-tipping in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV caught what appears to be another case of fly-tipping in Grafton Street, in Buckland.

The 57-year-old said: ‘Three times I have caught people doing it in the last year.

‘It’s building material, bags of rubble – there was a bath there one time.

‘We even had a flat-bed van come down in the early hours of the morning and reverse into a neighbour’s van twice – and then drive off.

‘It’s not a bad area – but we want the council to start using the cameras.’

The fridge freezer left at the end of Grafton Street.

Residents say they have reported incidents in the past to Portsmouth City Council, but they feel that not enough is being done to clampdown on litter louts. .

Another resident of the Grafton Street block of flats said so much furniture had been fly-tipped outside that it was possible to completely furnish a new flat.

The 62-year-old said: ‘I have lived here for three years and it’s always been a problem. We have seen beds down there, sofas – all sorts. It’s ridiculous.

‘I have lived in tower blocks in ghetto areas of London and this feels more ghetto.

‘The area looks rough but it’s not.’

A spokeswoman from Portsmouth City Council said that ‘every’ report of fly-tipping received is investigated and cameras will be checked for any evidence.

She added :’Evidence is then passed to the Enforcement team who follow up with appropriate actions.

‘Portsmouth City Council is aware of issues in this location; we cannot comment on any ongoing investigations or prosecutions.’