The court heard that the woman had been out for the evening with Phillip Lush, 28, before going back to his address to watch a film.

During the film the woman fell asleep but was later woken by Lush raping her.

Phillip Lush, 28, of Whiteley Lane, Titchfield has been jailed for five years for raping a woman while she was sleeping Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Lush, of Whiteley Lane, Titchfield denied the offence, for which he was arrested on January 8, 2020. After a seven-day trial, he was found guilty on November 22, 2022 by a jury at Portsmouth Crown Court. The verdict was unanimous.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, he was jailed for five years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Police Staff Investigator Lynn Levett from the Northern Investigation Team said: ‘The woman was asleep when Lush raped her for his own self-gratification. His actions showed a total disregard for the woman and this incident has understandably had a huge impact on her.

‘I would like to commend the woman for her bravery in telling us what happened and for the strength she showed throughout the investigation and the trial to bring Lush to justice.

‘We take all reports of sexual assault seriously and do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.

‘We know it’s difficult to report incidents of this nature but we encourage anyone who has or thinks they have been a victim of sexual abuse to contact us on 101. We have specially trained officers who you can speak to in complete confidence and they will support you throughout the criminal justice process.

‘Alternatively, we know not everyone feels comfortable talking to the police so we want you to know that there are a number of independent support agencies out there who will provide you with the help you need.’

