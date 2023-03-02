Robert Pell, 57, has been jailed for various child sex offences. Police Constable David Sloan, from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s child abuse investigation team, said: ‘Pell’s crimes are nothing short of horrendous.

‘He willingly arranged to meet with someone who he believed to be a child following a period of grooming, and the evidence that police uncovered throughout the subsequent investigation proved that he had already been actively involved in the sexual abuse of a child. This man poses a clear risk to children.

Robert Pell, 57, of Titchfield, Fareham, has been jailed for various child sex offences. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The Titchfield predator chatted to what he believed to be a 14-year-old boy online. He arranged a meet at Fareham Railway Station in August 2022, only to be detained by awaiting police officers.

Pell was charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a boy under 16 years of age following grooming. Officers seized his phone and discovered 80 indecent images of children.

This included images of himself abusing a boy. Police identified the victim and immediately safeguarded them. Pell was charged with two counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child, and one count of sexual activity with a child under the age of 13.

He admitted to all offences at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on January 13 – pleading guilty to a further account making indecent images of children at a hearing on 20 February. Pell was sentenced to four years in prison today at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Police found images of Pell abusing a boy on his phone. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The 57-year-old was forced to sign the sex offenders register for life and was subject to a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order. PC Sloan added: ‘I hope the efforts of police and Pell’s subsequent jail sentence provides some reassurance to the community that we will do everything in our power, and use every tactic available, to identify perpetrators of child abuse, safeguard those affected, and bring offenders to justice.’

The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) were also involved in the investigation. Detective Constable Colin Haynes said: ‘Child sexual abuse has devastating and lasting consequences for victims, so we will continue this vital work with police forces across the South East to ensure offenders who pose such a danger are identified and apprehended to face justice.’

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood or is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.