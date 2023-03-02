A man in his 60s was hospitalised after being struck by Ford at the Purbrook Way roundabout, Havant, outside B&Q. The driver, a woman from Havant, has been detained on suspicion of drug driving.

Emergency services were called at 9.11am yesterday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the collision was between a blue Ford Mondeo and an electric bike.

The cyclist was hit by a car at the Purbrook Way roundabout in Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

The force added: ‘The cyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered serious but not life-threatening or life-changing injuries. He remains in hospital.

‘The driver of the Mondeo, a 20-year-old woman from Havant, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 or report online quoting incident number 44230083368.’