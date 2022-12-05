Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary report the burglary took place on November 22 in Firlands Rise, Bedhampton. The items were shoved into the back of a white flatbed vehicle which had stolen number plates.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man connected to the burglary. A spokeswoman said: ‘Between 3pm and 3.20pm on Tuesday, November 22, tools worth more than £7000 were stolen from Firlands Rise in Bedhampton.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man connected to the burglary in Firlands Rise, Bedhampton. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘Our enquiries into this incident are continuing this week, however we now have this image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with the burglary. Do you recognise this man?

‘Perhaps you were in the area at the time and noticed suspicious activity? Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220475292 or make a report online.’

