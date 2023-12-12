The order which covers Hardway Memorial Green is up for renewal and residents are asked to give their views. Other dispersal orders have been issued across Gosport in recent months. Picture: Google Street View.

Residents are being asked for their views on if Gosport Borough Council should issue Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) to stop criminality at Hardway Green. The order was originally introduced in 2017 and is up for renewal.

It is in place every year between April 1 and October 30 and allows for police and council officers to disperse groups from an hour and block them from returning for 12 hours. Council leader Peter Chegwyn said: “We want to hear from local people about their experiences of anti-social behaviour and what they think of this order. I'd encourage anyone with an interest in the issue to fill in this quick survey and let us know what you think."

Strict measures to combat anti-social behaviour in a part of Gosport are being sought for approval. Pictured is leader of Gosport Borough Council Peter Chegwyn. Picture: Sarah Standing (060522-3512)

The Hardway PSPO covers the Hardway Memorial Green and the immediate vicinity. Groups of two people or more can be moved on from the area if they are “engaging in an any conduct capable of causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any reasonable member of the public”, Gosport Borough Council said.