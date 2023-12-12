Tough social order aimed at clamping down on anti-social behaviour in Gosport sought for approval
Residents are being asked for their views on if Gosport Borough Council should issue Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) to stop criminality at Hardway Green. The order was originally introduced in 2017 and is up for renewal.
It is in place every year between April 1 and October 30 and allows for police and council officers to disperse groups from an hour and block them from returning for 12 hours. Council leader Peter Chegwyn said: “We want to hear from local people about their experiences of anti-social behaviour and what they think of this order. I'd encourage anyone with an interest in the issue to fill in this quick survey and let us know what you think."
The Hardway PSPO covers the Hardway Memorial Green and the immediate vicinity. Groups of two people or more can be moved on from the area if they are “engaging in an any conduct capable of causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any reasonable member of the public”, Gosport Borough Council said.
Police have had to issue dispersal orders across several parts of Gosport this year, including in the town centre as recently as November. Police said they had seen an increase in anti-social behaviour incidents at the time. The PSPO consultation began on December 5 and end on January 2 at 12pm. Residents can fill in the survey online or collect a physical copy at the Town Hall reception on the high street, Elson Community Library and Gosport Discovery Centre.