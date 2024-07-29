Travellers pitch camp at The Pompey Centre car park in Fratton, Portsmouth

By Freddie Webb
Published 29th Jul 2024, 17:08 BST
Travellers have made an unauthorised encampment outside a shopping centre.

Caravans have been parked in the car park of The Pompey Centre in Fratton. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they arrived earlier this afternoon.

“We were called just after 3pm to a report of an unauthorised encampment at The Pompey Centre,” she added.

“Three vehicles are involved. This is being monitored by our officers.”

