Travellers pitch camp at The Pompey Centre car park in Fratton, Portsmouth
Travellers have made an unauthorised encampment outside a shopping centre.
Caravans have been parked in the car park of The Pompey Centre in Fratton. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they arrived earlier this afternoon.
“We were called just after 3pm to a report of an unauthorised encampment at The Pompey Centre,” she added.
“Three vehicles are involved. This is being monitored by our officers.”