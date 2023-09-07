Travellers ejected from King George V playing fields in Cosham after pitching camp with a horse
The cluster of caravans was seen on King George V playing fields in Cosham last night. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary police officers were promptly called to the scene.
Pictures show the travellers had set up on the grass with six caravans and a horse. A police spokesman said they asked the group to move on from fields this morning, which the travellers complied with without any resistance.
He added: “We were called shortly before 8:25pm on Wednesday, September 6, to an unauthorised encampment at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham. The encampment consisted of six vehicles and an animal.
"Officers utilised our section 61 powers requiring the group to move this morning (Thursday 7 September) and the encampment left without enforcement action being required this afternoon.”
Travellers were recently seen on Drayton Park in July after breaking the lock and entering the field.