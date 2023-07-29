Police said they were called just before 5.30pm yesterday evening after a group encroached on Drayton Park near Kinross Crescent. Officers, local councillors and community wardens gathered to try and resolve the situation.

Councillor Simon Bosher, of Drayton and Farlington ward, said he and his fellow ward colleague, Hannah Bryant, arrived at 6.30pm following a distressed phone call from a resident. He told The News: “Some travellers had broken into Drayton Park and taken an angle grinder to the gate, cutting the lock and the chain.

Travellers pitching camp on Drayton Park on Friday (July 28). They were moved on by police. Picture: Simon Bosher.

"They were parked up by the pavilion and the cricket pitch. The residents were obviously very concerned, because the travellers were driving over the cricket pitch. They also had a horse there” The Leader of the Conservative Group said the travellers were moved on after police established a strong presence.

He added: “The travellers were issued with a notice to leave by 8.30pm, and if they didn’t, officers would have seized their vehicles. They duly started to pack up and left at 7.45pm, with that poor horse being stuck in the back of a van, which wasn’t great.

"With a bit of collective work, we managed to sort the situation out pretty quick. The various agencies worked well together, and we managed to avert something that could have been a source of concern.”

Cllr Bosher said the group then parked in the Drayton Sainsbury’s car park, before leaving at 10am this morning. He added that the travellers had six caravans and other vehicles.

Councillor Simon Bosher said travellers had driven over the cricket pitch. Picture: Simon Bosher.

Inspections are being carried out today to examine the cricket pitch, after vehicles drove over the outfield and near the pavilion. The councillor said elderly residents and families with young children live in houses with gardens backing on to the park, so they were increasingly worried.

“We all got down there pretty quickly, so the travellers kept themselves to themselves in the far corner,” he added. “I’m not suggesting they were intent on causing damage, but with a lot of eyes, they kept away until the police arrived.

“We were dealing with a large number of concerned residents. We didn’t want to create something which lead to a rise in tensions.” Cllr Bosher said two previous incidents involving travellers over the last two years – including a group who were “threatening” on the lower slopes of Drayton – made people anxious about this group.

“This group were generally well-behaved and they moved on quickly", Cllr Bosher said. “I’ve lived in the area all my life, and I can’t remember travellers ever going on Drayton Park.” A police spokeswoman said officers used powers under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to move on the travellers.

She said: “Following a review of the circumstances surrounding the encampment we utilised these powers and the group left without the need for additional police resources to attend.