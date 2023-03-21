News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
1 hour ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
1 hour ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
2 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
2 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report
2 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan

Travellers spotted setting up camp along Southsea seafront

A group of travellers have set up camp along Portsmouth’s seafront, the city council has confirmed.

By David George
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT

Photographs show the travellers have pitched their carvans – roughly half a dozen vehicles in total – in the paddock behind the Yomper statue along Eastney Esplanade. The paddock is close to the Royal Marines’ Museum.

A spokeswoman for Portsmouth City Council told The News that the council is aware of their presence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: HMS Queen Elizabeth is the star of Britain's Biggest Warship: Goes to Sea

Travellers' encampment near the Royal Marines Museum in Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Travellers' encampment near the Royal Marines Museum in Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Travellers' encampment near the Royal Marines Museum in Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular

She said: ‘Portsmouth City Council is aware of an encampment along Eastney Esplanade and have informed the landowners.’

When travellers park on public land, the local authority has the legal power to evict them. However, in the event of them parking on private land, that responsibility falls on whoever owns the land.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Romany and Irish travellers are also protected in law from racial discrimination, under the Equality Act.

In the past year, police officers have been given bolstered powers to disperse travellers via new wording in the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act (1994).

The encampment is just behind the Yomper statue on the seafront. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
The encampment is just behind the Yomper statue on the seafront. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
The encampment is just behind the Yomper statue on the seafront. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
TravellersPortsmouthSouthseaPortsmouth City CouncilHMS Queen ElizabethBritain