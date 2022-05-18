The group left Mengham Park on Monday morning, and repair work is currently underway.

Richard Coates, 77, planted the trees alongside volunteers from Heart of Hayling Boxing Academy and Hayling Tree Wardens last year.

He said he is glad to see the back of the travellers, after the saplings were ‘trampled’ and driven over last week.

A Traveller community parked on Mengham Park, Hayling Island, and on Thursday afternoon. Police officers and Havant Borough Council were on site on Friday, handing out Section 77 Notices of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act in order to clear the park. Bonfires have been lit on the park land and locals believe the community have destroyed a number of trees recently planted there. Picture: Alex Shute. Pictured - Richard Coates of Hayling Boxing who was involved in obtaining, planting and maintaining the trees is disappointed to see them vandalised for the second time since their planting. Photos by Alex Shute

He told The News: ‘We went down and replaced the trees that were damaged, as well as all the supporting canes.

‘They burnt a load of them on their bonfire.

‘We’re very happy they have moved on, and hopefully it will galvanise Havant council to take more action.’

Richard Coates captured the extent of the damage caused to tree saplings, planted for the Queen's platinum jubilee, at Mengham Park, Hayling Island. They were 'trampled' and mown over by travellers. Picture: Richard Coates.

Officers and Havant Borough Council issued Section 77 Notices of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act to travellers to remove them.

Mr Coates said refuse collectors cleared remnants left at the camp, and used a grab lorry to remove contaminated rubbish.

‘They were extremely good’, he added.

‘They had the whole field cleared in an hour and a half, and got it looking ok.’

A planning application has been made to place perimeter boulders, bunds, and swales, around the park.

Mr Coates said a lot of support has been given to replant the trees, with The Woodland Trust to give them 100 free saplings in November.

He added that a police officer told him the travellers were moving to Leigh Park, and hopes measures will be implemented soon.

The 77-year-old said: ‘The council have been saying they were going to do this for years.