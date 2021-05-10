Five caravans and two cars arrived at Havant Rugby Club next to Hook’s Lane, on Sunday afternoon, leaving locals concerned about the state of the land after rubbish was left strewn across the area last year.

Havant Borough Council has already began preparations to clear the travellers from the field.

Travellers arrived at Havant Rugby Club on Sunday

One resident said: ‘Quite a few of them arrived on Sunday and were driving across the field. Police have been down to inspect.

‘I’m a bit disappointed with the council as the travellers were here last year and nothing has been done to stop them coming here again. Last time they left rubbish everywhere including dirty nappies and grass patches were left bald.’

A spokeswoman for the council said: ‘We received reports of an unlawful encampment in the vicinity of Havant Rugby Club.

‘The police have visited the site and have referred the matter to the council as landowners.

‘Havant Borough Council is now preparing the necessary risk assessments and paperwork to enable the commencement of proceedings to repossess the land.’

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We’re aware of an unauthorised encampment and have been liaising with the local authority.‘For further information please contact the local authority as they are leading on this matter.’

