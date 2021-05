Deborah May, 59, died after entering the water near the Hovercraft slipway in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, on April 23.

Lifeboat crews found her in the water off Old Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman in her 40s was taken from the water in Portsmouth Harbour in a 'life-threatening condition' on April 23, 2021. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Crews tried to resuscitate her before she was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Portsmouth's coroner opened an inquest into her death last week.​​​​​​​

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron