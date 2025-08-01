Travellers set up in Allaway Avenue in Paulsgrove as police liaise with council over issue
A group of travellers have set up camp in Paulsgrove.
It was reported to the police that the group had gathered off Allaway Avenue in the early afternoon of Friday, August 1. The police are aware of the “unauthorised encampment” and are speaking to the council on how to proceed.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A report of an unauthorised encampment was made at 1.39pm today. Officers are liaising with the local council to discuss next steps.”
As soon as there are any further updates we will let you know.