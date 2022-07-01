Travellers who pitched up on Waterlooville green causing cricket to be suspended set to be booted off

TRAVELLERS who turned up on a field in Waterlooville, resulting in cricket activities being suspended, are set to be booted off.

By Steve Deeks
Friday, 1st July 2022, 12:27 pm

Around 20 caravans, vans and cars were seen at the recreation ground in Jubilee Park on Wednesday morning before they were slapped with eviction notices.

It is understood that all cricket related activities at the club were subsequently suspended.

Travellers at Waterlooville Recreation Ground

Police and the council have been aware of the illegal encampment, with the travellers departure understood to be imminent at the time of writing.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Jubilee Park, Waterlooville, and our officers have attended the site to assess the situation.

‘We are working closely with the landowners to seek a suitable resolution.’

It comes as travellers were turfed off Southsea Common on Tuesday evening.

A flock of travellers were then reported in Gosport by the Grange School on Wednesday morning.

