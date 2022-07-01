Around 20 caravans, vans and cars were seen at the recreation ground in Jubilee Park on Wednesday morning before they were slapped with eviction notices.

It is understood that all cricket related activities at the club were subsequently suspended.

Travellers at Waterlooville Recreation Ground

Police and the council have been aware of the illegal encampment, with the travellers departure understood to be imminent at the time of writing.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Jubilee Park, Waterlooville, and our officers have attended the site to assess the situation.

‘We are working closely with the landowners to seek a suitable resolution.’

It comes as travellers were turfed off Southsea Common on Tuesday evening.