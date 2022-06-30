Caravans, cars and vans took over the space next to Grange School in Gosport yesterday.
In a Tweet, police said: ‘We're aware of an unauthorised encampment on the field which runs along Grange Lane and Rowner Lane.
‘As was the case yesterday, officers have again today provided a visible presence in the area, and been on hand to engage with the travellers and local community.
‘There were no issues this morning, but we'll continue to pay attention to the area, ensuring that all parties are looked after.
‘We're supporting them in bringing a safe [and] peaceful resolution to the matter.’
Gosport Borough Council has already attended the scene.
It comes soon after The News reported that caravans descended onto Southsea Common and Pembroke Gardens on Monday for the second time this summer.