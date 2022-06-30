Police promise to work towards ‘safe and peaceful resolution’ as travellers pitch up on field next to Gosport school

GOSPORT police say that they are on the scene near a traveller encampment on a field next to a school as they work to bring ‘a safe and peaceful resolution’ to the situation.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 11:44 am
Updated Thursday, 30th June 2022, 11:45 am

Caravans, cars and vans took over the space next to Grange School in Gosport yesterday.

In a Tweet, police said: ‘We're aware of an unauthorised encampment on the field which runs along Grange Lane and Rowner Lane.

‘As was the case yesterday, officers have again today provided a visible presence in the area, and been on hand to engage with the travellers and local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The travellers encampment on the field next to Grange Lane. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Read More

Read More
Travellers pitch up on field next to Gosport school sparking concerns

‘There were no issues this morning, but we'll continue to pay attention to the area, ensuring that all parties are looked after.

‘We're supporting them in bringing a safe [and] peaceful resolution to the matter.’

Gosport Borough Council has already attended the scene.

Police car on the scene. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

It comes soon after The News reported that caravans descended onto Southsea Common and Pembroke Gardens on Monday for the second time this summer.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter