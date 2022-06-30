Caravans, cars and vans took over the space next to Grange School in Gosport yesterday.

In a Tweet, police said: ‘We're aware of an unauthorised encampment on the field which runs along Grange Lane and Rowner Lane.

‘As was the case yesterday, officers have again today provided a visible presence in the area, and been on hand to engage with the travellers and local community.

The travellers encampment on the field next to Grange Lane. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

‘There were no issues this morning, but we'll continue to pay attention to the area, ensuring that all parties are looked after.

‘We're supporting them in bringing a safe [and] peaceful resolution to the matter.’

Gosport Borough Council has already attended the scene.

Police car on the scene. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary