Tributes paid to “loving person” knifed to death - man arrested

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST
Tributes have been paid to a “loving person” who was knifed to death.

Most Popular
Sean Ember placeholder image
Sean Ember | Hants police

A 41-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody following the death of Sean Ember.

The 35-year-old died at the scene after he was stabbed at an address on Arcaro Road, Andover, on November 29. Officers were called at 8.41pm but he was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for free emails when you visit The News’ newsletter page here

Sean’s family, who are receiving support from specialist officers, have paid the following tribute to him: “Sean was a caring, thoughtful and loving person. His intelligence, sense of humour and charm made him the endearing character that meant so much to everyone.

“Sean will be deeply missed by all of those whose heart he touched. A loved son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and a friend to so many.

“The family appreciate the heartfelt messages and condolences for Sean but would request some privacy at this difficult time.”

The arrested man remains in custody.

Related topics:Hampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice