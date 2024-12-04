Tributes paid to “loving person” knifed to death - man arrested

Tributes have been paid to a “loving person” who was knifed to death.

Sean Ember | Hants police

A 41-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody following the death of Sean Ember.

The 35-year-old died at the scene after he was stabbed at an address on Arcaro Road, Andover, on November 29. Officers were called at 8.41pm but he was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene.

Sean’s family, who are receiving support from specialist officers, have paid the following tribute to him: “Sean was a caring, thoughtful and loving person. His intelligence, sense of humour and charm made him the endearing character that meant so much to everyone.

“Sean will be deeply missed by all of those whose heart he touched. A loved son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and a friend to so many.

“The family appreciate the heartfelt messages and condolences for Sean but would request some privacy at this difficult time.”

The arrested man remains in custody.