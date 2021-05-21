Jamie Pinnock, a 33-year-old from Westman Road, Winchester, was riding a blue Kawasaki ZR750 motorcycle east on the Winchester Road when the serious collision took place at around 5pm on Saturday, May 1.

The motorcyclist was taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he died in hospital on Wednesday, May 12.

Jamie’s family said his untimely death had left ‘a massive void’ in their lives.

In a statement, the family said: ‘Jamie’s personality was full of wit, sarcasm, love and loyalty and we would love nothing more than to be the target of his jokes one more time.

‘We will be eternally grateful to the staff at Southampton’s Intensive Care Unit and to Georgi and her family, who were at the scene and have reached out to show such compassion as total strangers to help our family and Jamie through this heart-breaking time.

‘The outpouring of support and condolences from people who knew Jamie and also total strangers has left us overwhelmed with gratitude. We as a family can never thank people enough.’

Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of this collision and are keen speak to anyone who can help with their enquiries.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘If you have any information or dash-cam footage, please call us on 101, quoting 44210166661.’

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

