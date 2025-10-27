More than £100,000 from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s budget was spent in August to manage protests across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones revealed the figure during a meeting of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Panel on Friday.

Mrs Jones said that the force is among those dealing with the highest number of protests each month.

People take part in a counter protest to the Stand Up To Racism rally in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth on August 22 | PA

On the weekend of October 18, four protests took place across the county, and a large one was planned in Southampton for Sunday.

Police officers attend protests to prevent crime, disorder, and disruption to the wider community. However, deploying officers comes at a cost.

During the summer, several anti-immigration and anti-asylum seeker protests were held in Southampton and Portsmouth.

Mrs Jones said that more than £100,000 was spent in August alone to provide a police presence at these demonstrations

Mrs Jones said: “The cost of protest for the month of August alone was over £100,000 to UK taxpayers money through the policing budget. We had several protests that month, four just last weekend, and there are more planned this weekend.

“Significant police planning goes into these events.

“In areas where protests happen regularly, they take up a huge amount of police time and resources, and your partnership working is very much appreciated.”

The highest number of protests has been seen in Southampton, particularly outside the Highfield House Hotel, where asylum seekers are being housed.

In recent months, anti-immigration groups and counter-protesters from organisations such as Southampton Stand Up To Racism have regularly gathered outside the hotel.

Mrs Jones said discussions are taking place with the Leader of Southampton City Council and MP Darren Paffey to develop a plan.

“I’ve been speaking to the leader of Southampton City Council, and I’ll be speaking to him again along with one of the Labour MPs this afternoon for a crime panel this afternoon.”