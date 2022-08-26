'Truly abhorrent' Gosport man who stamped on woman's head and threatened to kill her is jailed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Quainton-Davis, 25, was jailed for 45 months at Portsmouth Crown Court for the sickening attack.

Quainton-Davis attacked the woman at a flat in Watersmeet, Fareham, on the evening of April 8 this year.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Quainton-Davis left the flat with a friend and the victim, who is aged in her 20s, to buy beer at a local shop.

Louis Quainton-Davis, 25, of Spring Garden Lane in Gosport,was jailed for 45 months for causing grievous bodily harm with intent, making threats to kill, criminal damage, and threatening to destroy property with fire.

Outside, the defendant became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim where he began shouting at her and making threats to kill her.

The altercation continued back at the flat where Quainton-Davis physically attacked her while continuing to make threats.

She managed to fight him off before he kicked her to the floor and stamped on her head, leaving an imprint of the sole of his shoe on her skin.

The victim fled to a neighbouring flat, before the defendant smashed the window of this address by throwing a scooter at it.

Police attended and Quainton-Davis barricaded himself in a flat, where he covered his clothes in lighter fluid and threatened to burn down the entire block.

Officers were able to eventually encourage him out of the flat before he was arrested and charged.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on July 25, Quainton-Davis, of Spring Garden Lane in Gosport, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, making threats to kill, criminal damage, and threatening to destroy property with fire.

Trainee Detective Constable Nick Park, who led the investigation, said: ‘This was an utterly appalling sequence of extreme violence and aggression perpetrated by a truly abhorrent man.

‘The impact this has had on the victim is immeasurable. Quainton-Davis’s actions could have killed or severely injured her, and his recklessness thereafter put the lives of many others at risk in that block of flats.