Officers were scrambled at 5.06am to Alexandra Road, Buckland, following reports of a brawl in the street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with injuries to his face and a home with its front window smashed and its windowsill caked in blood.

Police attempted to detain the wounded man but he fled, prompting a chase along Lake Road, where officers eventually managed to stop the male.

Paramedics treated the blood-soaked man at the side of the road before he was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, where he remains.

The man was not arrested and his injuries are ‘not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening’ at this time, a spokeswoman for Hampshire police told The News.

The police official added that a female officer was assaulted during the drama, receiving minor injuries to her arm.

Officers have now confirmed that two other people have been arrested as a result of the early-morning violence.

A 21-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 25-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of wounding/inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm without intent.

‘They both remain in police custody at this time,’ the police spokeswoman added.

As previously reported, the altercation prompted a significant police presence in the city centre, with more than a dozens officers being involved.

Police cars and vans blocked up Lake Road and Alexandra Road, with police tape cordoning off a 300ft section of Lake Road, between Alexandra Road and the Lake Road Roundabout.

Neighbours living in Alexandra Road have since spoken about their shock at the incident.

One man, who has lived in the street for 63 years but asked not to be named, heard the violence unfurl.

The 70-year-old told The News: ‘I was woken by the noise. Two people were screaming at the top of their voices. They couldn’t have been much louder if they tried.

‘They were effing and blinding. But it was all indistinct. I couldn’t make out what they were saying. I had no idea what was going on. Then I heard a window smash.’

The pensioner added: ‘I was shocked. I have seen things before in the street but nothing like this.

‘That said, I do still feel safe living here. The only way I’m leaving this house is in a box.’

Another neighbour said she was alarmed by the aftermath of the violence.

‘There was blood everywhere, it was like something from a horror film – it was on the pavement and on the window,’ the 44-year-old said.

A large police presence remains in the city centre, with a cordon still in place at one property in Alexandra Road.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘Police remain in the area today carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident.’

Anyone has any information about the incident is being urged to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44210335788.

Alternatively, information can be submitted online via Hampshire Constabulary’s website.

