The pair were arrested by police on Monday. A 44-year-old man from Havant and a 46-year-old man from Waterlooville were detained.

The incident took place at a flat in Laburnum Road on Monday evening. Thieves broke in between 4pm and 9pm, swiping a laptop in the process.

The incident took place in Laburnum Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘It was reported to us that sometime between 4pm and 9pm entry was gained to a flat on Laburnum Road and a laptop was taken.

‘We have arrested a 44-year-old man from Havant and a 46-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of dwelling burglary. They both remain in police custody at the current time.’

Police have issued advice to prevent dwelling burglary from taking place. This includes double securing door handles and installing lock guards.