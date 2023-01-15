Footage surfaced of the home secretary answering a question from Holocaust survivor Joan Salter, 83, during a constituency meeting in Fareham on Friday. Ms Salter, who was made an MBE for her work on Holocaust education, said Ms Braverman’s rhetoric on migrants and using words such as ‘invasion’ when describing immigrants crossing the English Channel was akin to that used by the Nazis in the Second World War.

A video of Ms Salter’s question, from human rights charity Freedom From Torture, went viral on social media. In the footage, the home secretary said she would not apologise for the language used describe the scale of the illegal migration ‘problem’.

The Home Office are calling for a shortened version of the footage to be removed. A spokesperson said: ‘The video has been heavily edited and doesn’t reflect the full exchange.

‘The home secretary also expressed her sympathy and set out why it is important to tackle illegal migration. Since the footage misrepresents the interaction about a sensitive area of policy, we have asked the organisation who posted the video to take it down.’

Sonya Sceats, Chief Executive at Freedom from Torture, responded: ‘The Home Secretary's response to Joan Salter betrays an unacceptable lack of understanding of the impact that her words have on people who have fled war, torture and persecution.

‘In our work supporting torture survivors, we see every day where the Home Secretary’s dehumanising language can lead. Our government should treat people seeking sanctuary in this country with compassion and humanity, not demonise them.’

