Police received reports of a group riding around on the bike, believed to have been stolen, in the early hours of yesterday. Gosport Police said on Facebook: ‘We got a call in the early hours of this morning (yesterday), around 3.25am, with reports that a group of people were riding around on a moped that had been reported stolen in Trinity Green.

‘Officers deployed and after a few sightings the moped seemed to disappear…before it was found dumped on the shoreline of the creek at Mariners Way.’ The force added they stopped, searched and questioned two boys in Old Road shortly before the moped was found, seizing a lock knife.

Police received reports of a moped, believed to have been stolen, being driven around Trinity Green, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Both boys, 15 and 12, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. The 15-year-old was also detained on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place.