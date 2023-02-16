The 16-year-old was approached by four youths near the junction of Portsdown Hill Road and Gillman Road on Monday. He was assaulted and suffered injuries to his face.

The group robbed the boy – taking items such as clothing, shoes and electronics – between 4.30pm and 5pm. Police said the four teenagers got into a grey car on Gillman Road and left the scene, heading towards Havant Road.

The incident happened in Portsdown Hill Road, at the junction of Gillman Road. Picture: Google Street View.

All of them are described as male, aged between 16 and 18, have dark hair. Police added at least three of them were wearing black puffer jackets.

The force said one male has been detained and placed on bail. ‘We have arrested an 18-year-old boy from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery in connection with this incident,’ Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

‘He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue. As part of our investigation we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or or a group of males matching the above description in the area.

‘We would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam or Ring doorbell footage from the area between 4.30pm and 5pm on Monday, February 13. We are not treating this incident as linked to any others at the current time.