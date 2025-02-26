Two boys in court after 16-year-old was stabbed near Bognor Regis

Sussex Police have charged two people in connection with offences involving a young girl. Picture by National World

Two teenage boys have been charged with wounding with intent after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near Bognor Regis.

The pair aged 16 and 14 were arrested shortly after emergency services were called to the incident in Frandor Road in Bersted at 7.35pm on Monday evening (24 February). The victim was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital. After undergoing treatment, he is now in a stable condition.

The 14-year-old boy has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Both have been remanded to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, February 26).

A further 16-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and assisting an offender initially. He remains in custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and are asking anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to report online or phone 101 quoting Operation Cornflower.