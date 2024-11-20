Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been charged after two dead bodies “in an advanced state of decay” were allegedly found in a funeral home.

Richard Elkin, 48, and Hayley Bell, 41 - both of Nobes Avenue in Gosport - have been charged with various offences and are due in court next month. A report was initially made to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary at 10.45am on December 10, 2023.

As previously reported in The News, personnel from Absolute Enforcement attended Elkin and Bell Funerals in Nobes Avenue, Bridgemary, to sort an unsettled debt. The company announced on its website that two decomposing bodies “in an advanced state of decay” were discovered. Elkin and Bell shut its doors since December 10.

Two people have been charged after two "decaying" bodies were allegedly found on the premises

Following the closure of the premises, the owners of Elkin and Bell released a statement on social media stating that “circumstances beyond our control with our landlord” left them with no choice but to shut up shop, adding that they were “actively exploring” options to continue the business. A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of fraud and preventing lawful burial of a dead body after a report was made to police.

Police charges

Elkin has been charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance between June 27, 2022 and December 11, 2023; preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body between November 3, 2023 and December 11, 2023; carrying on a business with intent to defraud creditors/for other fraudulent purpose between August 10, 2022, and December 11, 2023; making a false instrument with intent for it to be accepted as genuine; using a false instrument with intent for it to be accepted as genuine and possession of an offensive weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas, namely pepper spray.

Bell has been charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance between June 27, 2022, and December 11, 2023; preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body between November 3, 2023, and December 11, 2023, and carrying on a business with intent to defraud creditors/for other fraudulent purpose between August 10, 2022, and December 11, 2023.

The pair have been bailed with conditions and are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on December 19. Police are urging people not to discuss the case on social media to allow the court process to run its course.

“This has been a complex investigation in which police have engaged with the affected families throughout, before submitting a file to the Crown Prosecution Service in June this year,” they added. “We have now secured charges for two people in this investigation, and we urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances in order to allow the criminal justice process to run its course without any impediment.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is advised to call 101, or submit a report via the police website.