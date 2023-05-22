News you can trust since 1877
Two charged in charity shop robbery which saw two Rowan's Hospice volunteers assaulted at Fratton Road store

Two people have been charged after they were caught trying to rob a charity shop in Fratton.

By Joe Buncle
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:44 BST

Police were called to the Rowan’s Hospice charity shop in Fratton Road on Saturday, May 20 after reports that two people attempted to steal its till. Sophie Amy Fifield, 29, and Brian Mitchell, 47, were arrested shortly afterwards, kept in custody over the weekend and will appear in court today. Mitchell was further charged on suspicion of stealing more than £200 from an Asda store in the Bridge Shopping Centre.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We have charged two people in connection with a robbery at the Rowan’s Hospice charity shop on Fratton Road in Portsmouth. We were called shortly before 1.10pm on Saturday 20 May to a report that a man and a woman had entered the shop and attempted to steal the till. Two staff members were assaulted in the process, however neither of them sustained serious injuries.

The Rowans Hospice charity shop in Fratton Road. Picture: Google MapsThe Rowans Hospice charity shop in Fratton Road. Picture: Google Maps
‘Shortly afterwards, it was reported that alcohol worth around £230 had been taken from the Asda store at the Bridge Shopping Centre. Officers attended and arrested two people, who have now been charged in connection with this incident:

Sophie Amy Fifield, 29, of Francis Avenue, has been charged with attempted robbery. Brian Mitchell, 47, of Foster Road, has been charged with attempted robbery. He has also been charged on suspicion of theft in connection with the incident at Asda. Both were remanded into custody over the weekend and are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Monday 22 May).’

If you witness a crime, you can call 101 or report it online.

