Lee Benneyworth, of Leominster Road, Paulsgrove, and Jamie Massiah, of no fixed abode, have both been sentenced at WInchester Crown Court.

Jurors heard Benneyworth, 39, and Massiah, 40, walked into TH Baker jewellers on The High Street in Alton, February 8 at roughly 3.35pm.

After making enquires about Rolex watches, and leaving the store, the pair returned shortly afterwards and began shouting at staff.

They demanded them to put jewellery in a bag, then promptly smashing cabinets and taking items on display before fleeing the scene.

Officers deployed at the time quickly identified a black Mini that was used in the robbery.

Later in the day, Benneyworth and Massiah were found in the vehicle in the Havant area.

Officers conducted a stop and search, and discovered both men were in possession of cash, and tags that were removed from stolen jewellery.

Benneyworth and Massiah were arrested and subsequently charged with robbery.

They pleaded guilty to the offence at a previous hearing, and were sentenced to two years and six months, and two years and three months, in prison respectively.

Detective Chelsea Adamson, from Hampshire’s Northern Investigations Team, described it as a ‘premeditated’ and ‘brazen’ robbery.

She said: ‘This was understandably a shocking and distressing incident for the staff and something nobody should have to experience.