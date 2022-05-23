Officers had to disperse a ‘large group’ from Elson Recreation Ground on Friday night following reports of anti-social behaviour, including underage drinking an criminal damage.

Now police patrols have been carried out across the Elson area after further reports of nuisance behaviour, with officers patrolling Wingate Road and Naish Drive.

Gosport police have been patrolling areas across Gosport after increasing reports of anti-social behaviour.

In a social media post on the Gosport Police Twitter account, a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Over recent evenings, officers have again been paying attention to Elson Recreation Ground. It follows several reports of youth-related nuisance in the park, including underage drinking and criminal damage.

‘During the course of our late shift, we've again been paying attention to some of the areas you've recently identified to us as having issues, including Elson Rec and Hardway.

‘In response to our post yesterday, some of you have also raised concerns about ASB issues in Wingate Road, Naish Drive and other parts of Elson. Taking on board your comments, we've also been in those areas this evening. We're pleased to say there were no issues to report.’

The message from the police added that the force was not discouraging well-behaved young people from using the area’s parks.

The spokesman added: ‘While we'd like to stress that we do want youngsters to be able to enjoy the parks - after all, that's what they're there for - we do also want them to be enjoyed responsibly and safely, with no negative effect on the wider community and those living nearby.’