Paramedics ‘extremely shaken’ after being pelted with bricks in heart attack hoax call

AMBULANCE staff were left ‘extremely shaken’ when they were met with a ‘barrage of bricks, glasses, tables and chairs’ when they attended a hoax call last night.

Paramedics were called out to reports of a 13-year-old girl in cardiac arrest at a property in Stranding Street, Eastleigh on Wednesday evening.

But when they sent a rapid response car and an ambulance to the scene, they were pelted with items from the property’s upstairs windows.

Representatives from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) then called police – who had to gain access to the property to confirm the call had been a hoax.

Sharing details of the incident on the Scas NHS Foundation Trust Facebook page at about 9.25pm last night, a spokesperson said the ordeal ‘beggars belief’.

They said: ‘When they arrived they were met by a barrage of bricks, glasses, tables, chairs and other items from the upstairs windows.

‘We of course informed the police as well as send more staff to the scene as the original vehicles were being damaged and the first responders we had sent were extremely shaken.

‘Police officers then had to gain access to the property to confirm it was a hoax call.’

The spokesperson said the hoax had left workers in the Scas control room ‘equally appalled’ – and extended apologies who had to wait for a emergency response last night.

They continued: ‘What makes this even worse is that all the staff and vehicles we sent were diverted from local people in genuine pain and distress with real illnesses, real injuries and real emergencies.

‘So if you’ve been waiting longer for us this evening in the local area, this is the reason why.

‘Let’s hope the person/people taken away by Hampshire Police from the property are having the largest book at the local station thrown in THEIR direction.’

The News has asked Hampshire Constabulary for more details.