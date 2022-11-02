Two Hampshire firefighters hospitalised after firework thrown through fire station window

The pair were working at Redbridge Fire Station on Monday, October 31 when the firework was thrown inside and exploded. They were taken to hospital and the incident has been reported to the police.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service’s assistant director of operations, Dan Tasker, said: ‘We are appalled at this nasty and senseless attack on our fire station. The consequences of this deeply unpleasant incident could have been much worse and we’re thankful that our firefighters were not seriously injured.

‘They are both being supported and we urge anyone with any information to contact the police.

The firefighters were hospitalised after the incident

‘Our job is to protect our communities and we know most people understand and respect that. But attacks on our people will never be tolerated and will always be reported to the police.’

With Bonfire Night around the corner, the fire service is pleading for people to be responsible, for both their own safety and others.

Mr Tasker added: ‘I’d like to make a direct appeal to the public to act responsibly. Fireworks are explosives and can cause real and lasting damage.

‘Please talk to your children about where they are and what they are doing. If you see or experience anyone behaving recklessly with fireworks, please report it to the police immediately.’